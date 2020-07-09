1/1
Deborah Gorny
Lubbock- Debbie, 58 lost her battle with cancer in the early morning hours of July 6th, 2020. She was born August 10th, 1961, to Howard M. and Barbara Grigsby Golden. Debbie graduated from Monterey High School and Texas Tech. She was most recently employed by Bazar Solutions. Survivors include her mother, Barbara Golden, three children, Joann Peek (husband Trevar Peek), Lauren Gorny, and Harrison Gorny, U.S. Army, four grandchildren Liberty Peek, Topanga Peek, Eli Pope, and Walker Peek. Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents, father Howard, brother Kevin, and granddaughter Kinsley Peek. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Lubbock Tx. The family will be hosting a visitation on Friday July 10th, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Services will be held at Monterey Church of Christ on Saturday July 11th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Resthaven Memorial Park. Services will be livestreaming on Resthaven Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
