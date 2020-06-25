Lubbock- The family of Debbie Severe will celebrate her life of 65 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.