Deborah Lynn Furr


1951 - 2019
Deborah Lynn Furr Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Debby Furr, 68, of Lubbock, TX will be 10:00am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Sanders Memorial Chapel. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6-7:30pm at Sanders Funeral Home.

Debby passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born June 25, 1951 in Lubbock, TX, to Bill Hood and Alline McJimsey. She graduated from Monterey High School. She met her would be husband, Charles 'Tadpole' Furr, while working at Lubbock Auto Auction. Tadpole and Debby married in 1980. Debby is survived by her husband, Charles 'Tadpole' Furr, daughter Shandyl Higgins, son Robert Ray Furr and his wife Annie, 3 granddaughters Marley Higgins, Kalyn & Aspen Furr, sister Donna Cornell & her husband Donnie, step sister Sue DiLillo and many nieces and nephews, and Tootsie, her chihuahua. She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Hood, mother and stepfather, Robert and Alline McJimsey, brother Terry Hood and sister Denise Hood. Debby was a very caring and giving individual. She was always thinking of others. She had a great sense of humor and was loved by numerous family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation, 1122 E 34th St Lubbock, TX 79404, which benefits the Joe Arrington Cancer Center and the UMC Southwest Cancer Center.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
