Abilene- Deborah Lynn Harber Watson passed from this earth on June 1, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1949 in Abilene, Texas. Debbie and her family later moved to Odessa, Texas where she graduated from Permian High School. She then attended Lubbock Christian College where she began her love of the arts. Debbie was an accomplished artist and baker, having many art shows through the years as well as owning her own bakery. She designed many of her loved ones' wedding cakes; she also made stained glass for many houses. In later years, she started designing hand-beaded jewelry. Debbie battled breast cancer, heart, kidney and lung disease for several years. After a routine knee surgery and months in the hospital from complications, she had her leg amputated and spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. Even with all these debilitating problems, she was always happy. She loved to play games, particularly Wahoo. She loved her family and anything that had to do with arts and crafts. Debbie and her husband attended 11th Street church of Christ in Abilene. A memorial service will be held in Austin at a later date. Debbie is survived by her husband, Lenard Watson of Abilene; son, David Pinkstaff (Brenda) of Austin; grandchildren, Stacie Cranfield (Dusty) of Odessa, Cody Grasty of Austin, and Tanner Pinkstaff of Austin; her parents, Joe and Christine Harber of Lubbock; two "favorite sisters, Sandra Whatley (Bill) of Abilene and Pennie Roberts (Don) of Lubbock. Debbie was also blessed with four great grandchildren and was much loved by many nieces, nephews, special cousins, step-children, step grandchildren, as well as a host of outside family and friends. Debbie left our lives too soon, but we rejoice knowing she is whole again and running on two legs. She will be missed forever, and one day we will see her again. "Grief never ends...but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith...it is the price of love."
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019