Lubbock- Deborah Randolph Bratcher was born October 14, 1958, in Lubbock, to Truett and Carolyn (Nelson) Randolph. She was later adopted by Glenn Bratcher. She graduated in 1977 from Willingboro High School in NJ. She attended Texas Tech and graduated in 1984 from Angelo State University. Deborah was a daughter, a sister, a "soul sister," a friend, and a crusader. She loved Jesus first and that love spilled over into her love for others. She was passionate about justice and injustice and she devoted herself to fighting for the things she believed in. Deborah passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019; surrounded by family and friends! She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Bratcher; her daddy, Truett Randolph; her grandparents, C. C. and Frances Nelson and Elbert and Mary Randolph. She is survived by her father, Glenn Bratcher of McLean, VA; brothers, Ron Randolph of Snyder, Rory Randolph, Cory Randolph, and sister, Kim Randolph Hayes, all of San Angelo; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of friends. A celebration of Deborah's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 2, at St. John's United Methodist Church. Special thanks to St. John's UMC and God's Promises Bible study group for their outpouring of love. Memorials may be directed to St. John's UMC, United Methodist Women or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019