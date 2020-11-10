Lubbock- 47 passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary and Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Debra was born on May 21, 1973 to Anne Johnson. She won several trophies, ribbons, and certificates competing in The Special Olympics
. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Anne Johnson; grand parents, Lee Roy Mitchel and Robert Lee Watson; one sister LaShanda Johnson; four brothers, Charles Johnson, Bobby Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Billy Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends.