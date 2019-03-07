Wolfforth- A celebration of the life of Debra Ann Russell, 48, of Wolfforth, Texas will be 10:00 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all of those who have extended emotional support for Debra during her final days. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Debra by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.



Debra passed away March 4, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 18, 1970 in Lubbock, TX to Johnny and Criselda Lee. Debra was a Senior Patient Specialist at Texas Tech University Health Science Center. She was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church.



Loved ones include daughter Andrea Montemayor; father Johnny Lee; sisters, Lucy (David) Negrete, Brenda (Louis) Garcia and Yvonne (Otto Jr.) Janssen; brother, Johnny (Estella) Lee; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Criselda Lee.



Debra loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, football (Her favorite team was the Denver Broncos), dancing, hunting, shooting and her furbabies Molly, Gypsey and Evie. She was a social butterfly who loved going to family gatherings and social events; she had an infectious smile and laugh. She loved traveling, especially to the mountains. Despite her decline in health her faith, daughter and family were her passion to live her life. She was a resilient, independent, warrior who never gave up on what she loved. Your daughter and loving family will have a sense of loss due to your absence here on earth but your presence in heaven is a victory to God! Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019