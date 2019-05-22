|
Cone- Debra Faye Moses, 63 years old of Cone, Texas went to her Heavenly Father on May 19, 2019. She was born to the late D.J. and Jarita Moses on April 30, 1956 in Crosbyton, Texas. Debra graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1974 and received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics and Consumer Science from Texas Tech University in 1978.
Debra is survived by Jarita Moses, Dee Moses, Scott Gilbreath, Brian and Brandee Pemberton as well as numerous close family and friends. She was well known for her giving nature and enormous heart. She always put others needs in front of her own, even until her last days when her own health began to decline. Although she was feeling ill, she continued to provide meals on wheels with her mom every week, because if there was a need, Debra was always there to provide help. Her continued acts of kindness to complete strangers were a direct reflection of her heart.
Debra's initial career was in education where she touched many students' lives with her benevolence, outgoing personality and infectious, beautiful smile. Many of her students have kept in contact with her over the years. She enjoyed a second career as a flight attendant. Debra passed on her love for flying to her son Brian who she encouraged to pursuit a career in aviation. If it were not for her love, support and guidance he would not only be in the career, but he would not be the man he is today. Brian was the light of her life and she would sacrifice everything to protect and provide for him.
The Celebration of Life for Debra will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Crosbyton Church of Christ. Prior to the celebration, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. there will be lunch provided by the Crosbyton Church of Christ members in her honor. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in memory of Debra to Meals on Wheels in Crosbyton and to Animal Rescue of Crosby County.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019