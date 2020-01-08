Home

Dedrick Demont Traylor Jr.


1995 - 2020
Dedrick Demont Traylor Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- 24, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Progressive Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Dedrick was born December 7, 1995 to Denise Willard and Dedrick Traylor, Sr. He was employed by Parma Ristorante Italiano formally known as Stella's. He attended Coronado High School where he played football and basketball. He leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter, Aubriella Traylor; mother Denise Willard; father, Dedrick Traylor, Sr.; grandparents, Armagean (Ford) Willard, Patsy Traylor, David Traylor; sister, Detavin Traylor; brother Davonta Betts; thirty two other siblings; aunts, Mary Hawkins and Lashunda Whitfield; uncles, Milton Hawkins, Willie Hawkins, Jr., Jerry Willard, Gary McKnight, and Jerry Traylor; a host of other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
