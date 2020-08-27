1/1
Delbert C. Dyche
1942 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Delbert C. Dyche will celebrate his life of 78 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. On Thursday, August 20, Del died suddenly after suffering a cardiac incident. In support of the health of his family, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
My prayers go to all of Del's family. I am honored to have met him at his nephew's ordination
VINCENT Chiumento
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
I met Delbert at the beginning of my career with the schools. He had my respect as a dedicated educator. Condolences to his family.
Ben Dominguez
