Lubbock- The family of Delbert C. Dyche will celebrate his life of 78 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. On Thursday, August 20, Del died suddenly after suffering a cardiac incident. In support of the health of his family, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.