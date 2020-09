Lubbock- The family of Delfino "Del" Lara will celebrate his life of 22 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Luz En La Comunidad. He passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. You are encouraged to view his life tribute, sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.