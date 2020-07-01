Lubbock- Delia Ann Craig passed away June 25, 2020 due to complications from cardiovascular disease. Delia was born to Johnnie Terry Asberry and Raymond Asberry of Greenville, Texas, on June 14, 1936. Affectionately nicknamed "Dee Dee" by her family, she grew up on a farm, the eldest of six children. After graduating from Greenville High School in 1954, she attended Southern Methodist Nursing School in Dallas, where she met and married Donald Ray Craig in 1957.
The couple enjoyed their first few years together serving out Don's military service in Wurzburg, Germany, where they gained a life-long passion for exploring the world and had their first two children. Soon afterward, they settled in Lubbock, Texas, to raise their family and begin their careers.
While raising her four children, Dee remained an active participant in the Lubbock community. She was a member of the Lubbock Junior League, the Texas Tech University Health Science Center Wife's Club, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization, and attended the High Robinson Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church. As the children grew, Dee returned to work, spending many years working as a nurse alongside Don in his pediatric practice.
Loving partners for over 50 years, Dee and Don lived a full, active life. The pair enjoyed seeing the world by traveling with friends, escorting teenagers around foreign lands, and by participating in medical mission trips. When at home in Lubbock, they could frequently be found on the tennis courts playing mixed doubles; hosting parties; and welcoming exchange students, Wesley Foundation travelers, and Reese Air Force Base pilots as house guests. Most notably, Dee utilized her skills to volunteer as Costume Director for many of the successful Lubbock musicals produced by Gordon McMillan. A master seamstress, Dee's project management skills and thrifty ingenuity established a precedent of unmatched quality in costume design. She also spent countless hours gathering tulle, which resulted in breathtakingly beautiful tutus for the Ballet Lubbock.
As a mother, Dee always put her family first - frequently presenting recipes from Gourmet magazine, driving endless carpools to tennis events and ballet, and trying her best to keep up with an energetic crew on the ski slopes. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with friends through her Mahjongg group. Never one to take part in games of social hierarchy, Dee was a quietly capable woman of natural grace and beauty.
Dee's calm presence will be missed by her surviving children: David Raymond Craig of Lubbock; Dana Elizabeth Craig of Gig Harbor, Washington; and Carol Craig Reifsnyder along with her husband Andrew Charles Reifsnyder of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren include Heather Ann Hornung, Erin Elizabeth Reifsnyder, Emery Craig Reifsnyder, Austin Taylor Craig, and Holly Danielle Craig. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Craig and her son Richard Alan Craig.
Dee was known to many and loved by all. She will be greatly missed. In light of the ongoing pandemic and out of respect and love for our family members, friends, and the community at large, a celebration of life service will be live-streamed via the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock Facebook page at 2 p.m. on July 7, 2020.
Please register your attendance and leave a remembrance of Dee on the Combest Funeral Home website at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Helpings of First United Methodist Church, 1411 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401 or to the South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd, Lubbock, Texas 79404.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.