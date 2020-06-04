Delia Zavala
1948 - 2020
Lubbock- Delia Ortiz Zavala peacefully passed away Saturday May 30, 2020. She spent her final moments exactly as she did her life: surrounded by family. A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.

Delia married Gumaro Zavala on April 11, 1970 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas. They recently celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Gumaro Zavala; children, Art Zavala, Gina Elder, Christine Zavala, and Nicholas Zavala as well as five grandchildren, Theodore, Mia, Elliot, Annie, and Edward Elder; siblings, Manuel Ortiz, Jr. and wife, Ninfa, and Olga Ortiz.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
