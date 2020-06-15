Lubbock- The family of Deloris "Dee" Holloway will celebrate her life of 79 years at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Dee went to meet our Heavenly Father, Friday, June 12, 2020.Deloris Lorine was born on August 21, 1940, to George and Laura Combs in Breckenridge, Texas.Loving known as "Nandee," she was a true believer in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived her life in His image. She loved spending time with her family and felt that being a mother and grandmother was the most important "job" she ever had. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and rarely missed a game! "Nandee" was an inspiration to many and loved by all that had the honor to know her.Survivors include her two sons, Ty Holloway, Mark Holloway and wife, Keili; two daughters, Mindi Cooke and husband, Charles; Marce Stockton and husband, Danny; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Holloway, Jerod Rister and wife, Whitney; Jase Rister and wife, Kate; Brian Stockton, Rusty Stockton and wife, Meagan; Lauren, Presley, and Reagan Holloway; four great-grandchildren, Lanny and Jagger Rister, and Allie and Dane Stockton; sister, Toni Panno and husband, Fred.She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura Combs.