Deloris "Dee" (Combs) Holloway
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deloris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Deloris "Dee" Holloway will celebrate her life of 79 years at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Dee went to meet our Heavenly Father, Friday, June 12, 2020.

Deloris Lorine was born on August 21, 1940, to George and Laura Combs in Breckenridge, Texas.

Loving known as "Nandee," she was a true believer in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived her life in His image. She loved spending time with her family and felt that being a mother and grandmother was the most important "job" she ever had. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and rarely missed a game! "Nandee" was an inspiration to many and loved by all that had the honor to know her.

Survivors include her two sons, Ty Holloway, Mark Holloway and wife, Keili; two daughters, Mindi Cooke and husband, Charles; Marce Stockton and husband, Danny; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Holloway, Jerod Rister and wife, Whitney; Jase Rister and wife, Kate; Brian Stockton, Rusty Stockton and wife, Meagan; Lauren, Presley, and Reagan Holloway; four great-grandchildren, Lanny and Jagger Rister, and Allie and Dane Stockton; sister, Toni Panno and husband, Fred.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura Combs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved