formerly of Lubbock- Deloy Randolph, 89, formerly of Lubbock, Texas, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, Iowa.
Royace Deloy was born on December 22, 1930, in Tipton, Oklahoma, the son of Odie Joshua and Molly Jane (Bates) Randolph. In grade school his teacher started calling him by his middle name, Deloy because there were two Royace's in the class and it stuck. He graduated from Roswell, New Mexico High School in 1948. In 1952, he was drafted into the United States Army. He completed basic training at Camp Roberts, California before going overseas to serve in the field during the Korean War for two years as a radio man, mortarman, forward observer and hung phone wire for communications. Deloy served in the 32nd Infantry Division and fought in the Battle at Triangle Hill as well as the Battle of Sandy Ridge; having a close call when he was almost run over by a tank. He told the story of a weekend leave where he was able to go to Japan and enjoy a bath and food and also bought a nice camera. He received an Honorable Discharge as Private First Class. After his service to his country he received his Electrical Engineering Degree on the GI Bill from Texas Tech. Deloy loved Texas Tech and continued to be an avid fan of their football team. After Texas Tech, he went to work for New Mexico Electric in Hobbs, New Mexico for 4 1/2 years. He then returned to Lubbock, Texas to work 30 plus years for the family business, Randolph Manufacturing. They produced Right Angle Gear Drives for irrigation equipment.
He was united in marriage to Janie Lou Ann Owen on August 27, 1955. The couple and their family attended the Broadway Church of Christ in Lubbock for nearly 60 years. Deloys first love after his family was his belief in God.
Deloy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lou Ann; daughters, Janie (Mark) Stolz of Dallas, Texas, Patti (Dan) Freeman of McCook, Nebraska, and Lesli (Bill) Welter of Atlantic, Iowa; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Harris of Salt Lake City, Utah and Vonna Nichols of Lubbock, Texas; brother, Kelly Randolph of Lubbock, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Troy Randolph.
A private family service will be held at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deloy's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
