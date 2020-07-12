Lubbock- The family of Damaris "Demi" Louise (Robbins) Williams will celebrate her life of 94 years at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Demi passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. In support of the health of her family, masks are required to attend her service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.