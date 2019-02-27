Lubbock- DeNette Laurel Steele passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 55 years at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, followed by a reception at Trinity Church Chapel. A tribute of DeNette Laurel Steele's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.



DeNette Laurel Steele was born on November 24, 1963 to Wayland Parker and Darla Whitson Keyser in Abilene, Texas. She grew up in Midland, Texas and graduated from Midland High in 1982. She was active in all sports, including track and was the starting point guard on her basketball team her senior year. She was also the editor of her school paper and involved in journalism and the school annual. DeNette was passionate about animals and was a veterinary technician for many years. She married her former husband, Scott Steele in 1991 and established her family and their law practice in Brownwood, Texas. She subsequently moved back to Lubbock in 2007 and attended church at Experience Life.



She had a special love for her friends at Lakeridge Nursing Home, where she lived the last 8 years of her life. DeNette cherished her family, especially her daughters, and grandchildren. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Survivors include her mother, Darla Keyser and husband, Joseph; father, Wayland Parker and his wife, Lynda; three daughters, Tana Riddick, Jenifer Bell and husband, Sean; and Ashton Steele; grandchildren, Cabry Riddick, Keaton Bell, Saylor Bell, Harper Bell; siblings, Stephen Parker, Andy Carter and wife, Roxanne; Sarah Horton and husband, Jeremy; Charla Skaggs and husband, Eric; two nieces, Calli Carter Ward, and Brooklynn Horton; two nephews, Parker Horton, and Mike Skaggs; two aunts, Olinda Gallaher, and Yvonne Rekers; uncle, Jimmy Whitson; nine cousins, Cristen Conklin, John Day, Jack Day, Jeff Day, Rebecca Watkins, Matt Watkins, Sommer Watkins, Michelle Whitson, Michael Whitson.



In lieu of flowers, DeNette requested donations be made to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado, craighospital.org, in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019