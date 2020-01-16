|
Lubbock- Denise Ann Sanchez was born on November 9, 1955 and passed away on January 14, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 64 years at 10:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Skyline Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020