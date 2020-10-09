Lubbock - 54 passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Victory In Praise. Interment will follow at Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Dennis was born on January 7, 1966, to Billy Thomas and Oleta Sanders Thomas in Lubbock, TX. Dennis attended Lubbock ISD and graduated from Estacado High School, then he joined the Army. He worked for the V.A. Dennis leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Ruschelle Thomas; three sons, Dennis Thomas, Jr., Tyshawndrick Thomas, and Dennis Thomas, III; three daughters, Shantasia Thomas, Tyshawndra Thomas, and Diamond Thomas; one sister, Lillie (Donnie) Williams; seven brothers, James Sanders, Willie (Margaret) Humphrey, Jr., Robert (Pearl) Humphrey, Charles (Patricia) Thomas, O.T. (Audrey) Thomas, Dale Thomas, and Calvin Thomas; great aunt, Carrie Humphrey; a host of other relatives and friends.