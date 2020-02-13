|
MEADOW- MEADOW-Dennis Melcher passed away on February 4, 2020 after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, February 15, at 10am. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass.
Dennis was born on September 7, 1956. It was another exciting day in the Melcher house with a new arrival on the way and the fact that the Meadow Broncos were playing Ropes that evening. He was the youngest son and 12th child of Edgar and Vernita Melcher. On that day God made a Farmer!
He had the spirit of a genuine nurturer. This is evident through his farming, raising livestock, and loyal service to family and friends. He enjoyed raising pigs so much that he had a side business selling them through Pork Chop Ranch. Occasionally he'd raise chickens and goats (plus some nieces and nephews). He was a familiar face at area Stock Shows and Knights of Columbus events. He was a devoted and dedicated caregiver for his parents and other family members.
He attended Meadow Independent School District and played football, basketball, and track. He was 'Most Spirited' in football and also competed in UIL events, including Number Sense and Slide Rule. Do not let his quiet nature fool you! He was always one to pull a prank or joke, but you would know it was him by that mischievous smile and twinkle in his eye.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers- Eugene, James, and Fr. Michael and sister Susan Tucker. He is survived by sisters Marian Blake of Wiley, CO, Joan Blackmon and Sandra Sanders (Nick) of Lubbock, Patricia Farmer (Phil) of Robinson TX, and Brenda of Fort Worth and brothers Douglas (Joan) and Calvin (Viola) of Holly, CO, Leonard (Shirley) of Boerne, and Harold (Kathy) of Shallowater and many nieces, nephews. Other close family members are Loma Melcher (Eugene) of Seagraves and Stan Tucker (Kathy) of West Virginia.
He was a true friend to all, especially Larry and Judy Dalton, and their family. He loved his sports teams, it was often a time spent with family and friends providing him a chance to aggravate about who would win or who was better. Some of his favorites were: all Texas Tech sports, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed watching the old westerns and Walker, Texas Rangers shows. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and Ropes Lions Club.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church (9821 Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX) or the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020