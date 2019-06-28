|
Post- Dennis Warren Ray, 68, was born on September 4, 1950 in Slaton, Texas and died on June 22, 2019, at 11:46 AM surrounded by his family and friends in Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his brother Rodney Dale Ray, 31, and nephew Bradley Dale Ray, 5, on July 23, 1985. Eleven short years later his mother Ruby Mae (Gartman) Ray, 69, died on May 25, 1996 from her battle with colon cancer and then his father, Raleigh Clois Ray, 81, died August 1, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sharla Michelle (Tyler) Ray, 58, on January 21, 2018.
Dennis is survived by his brother Gary and Lee Ann Ray of Post, Texas; nephews Dustin Ray, Wade and Kim (Reiter) Ray all of Post, Texas; nieces Crystal Ray of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Lindsey and Brandon Rhodes of Forney, Texas. Dennis is also survived by his five great nieces and two great nephews. He is also survived by his special friends Christopher and Whitney Crump of Lubbock and their children Kyslie and Casen which Dennis considered lovingly as family.
Dennis graduated from Post High School and attended South Plains College but found his passion was for traveling and dirt bikes. One of his favorite places to visit was Cloudcroft but he wanted to go back to visit Silverton, Colorado after he retired. He was an employee of George R. Brown Partnership for many years working as a backhoe operator. Dennis was previously a member of the Post Enduro Club, Renegade Trails Club, and multiple time member of Lubbock Trail Riders. He was a quiet and private man but to those who knew him, when he had something to say it was always full of zest for life.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church on Main St. in Post, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Colon Care Foundation, www.coloncancerfoundation.org in Dennis's name. Anyone who knew Dennis knows how important this foundation was to him.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019