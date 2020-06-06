Dennis W. McGill
Lubbock- Dennis W.McGill age 78yrs passed away due to natural causes. Born in Dallas, Tx & was a graduate of Texas A&M University & the University of Texas school of Law. He practiced as a Criminal Defense Trial Attorney in Lubbock for over 40 yrs. ,as well as City attorney in Lubbock. Dennis was in the military in the United States Army serving as rank of Captain.

During his life he served on the board of directors with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, Lubbock Meals on Wheels and many other organizations.

He is survived by his daughter Lesley McGill Swissler, her husband David & 2 grandchildren Brett & Brandi.

Services will be held @ Resthaven Funeral Home Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 1:30pm.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
