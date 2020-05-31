Lubbock- It is with great sadness the family of Dennis Walter McGill, age 78 announce his passing on May 24, 2020 due to natural causes. Dennis will be missed but not forgotten.



He was born in Dallas, Texas, October 2nd, 1941. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, as well as Texas A&M University in College Station and the University of Texas School of Law. He practiced as a defense Trial Attorney in Lubbock for over 40 years.



Dennis loved people and was adored by many. He was passionate about reading and was an avid outdoorsman. He took extreme pride in the Texas A&M Aggies and his service in the United States Army (serving as rank of Captain).



During his life in Lubbock he served on the Board of Directors with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, and the Lubbock Meals on Wheels, as well as other organizations. He was awarded 'Outstanding Young Man of Lubbock' and was highly active with the Lubbock and State Jaycee's.



He is survived by his sister, Deanna Carman (David). His children, Shelley Bruccoliere (Dan), Brandon McGill (Kerri), Julie Bille (Peter), 9 grandchildren, 2 nephews and his former spouse Mary Louise Fuchs.



Funeral services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, June 6th at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lubbock Meals on Wheels.



