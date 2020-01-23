|
Smyer- Denver (DG) Blanscett, Sr., 87, of Smyer, Texas, Passed away January 12, 2020. He was born in Stanton, Texas on August 1, 1932. Denver Sr. graduated from Midland High and received an Associate's Degree from Midland College. He was married to Wanda June Teague on April 6, 1956. Denver Sr. owned his own construction company for 43 years, he also built and owned West Side Mobile Home Park in Smyer, Texas with his wife Wanda. He was a member of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, and had a passion for Church, Family, and Fishing. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Everglades (AD 24). He served as a fireman and also a member of a 40mm gun crew. He was very dedicated to his church and loved the Lord. He would never pass up a fishing trip with his son and grandkids. He came from a large family of 6 brothers and 7 sisters. Family was very important to him. He was a great story teller to his children and grandchildren. He was survived by his daughter Denice Hill (Randy) of Smyer, Texas, his son Denver Blanscett Jr. (Brandy) of Lubbock, Texas, Grandchildren Jennifer Gonzales, Ross Langley, Blake Blanscett (Mercedes), Baylie Blanscett, and Braxton Blanscett. Great Grandchildren Christian Gonzales, Zeke Gonzales, Noah Gonzales, and Ares Blanscett. Sister Patsy Curry of San Angelo, Texas and Brother Prentice Blanscett of Alamogordo, New Mexico. Funeral arrangements will be held at 2pm, January 25, 2020, at South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas. Graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park to follow.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020