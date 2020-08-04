1/1
Derrel Carpenter
1952 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Derrel Carpenter will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Celebration of his life of 68 years will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Derrel Wayne Carpenter was born on March 5, 1952, in Abilene, Texas to the late Dehlia Mae and Hiller Carpenter. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Derrel married his sweetheart Judy Green Carpenter on August 17, 1981, in Lubbock. Derrel was a truck driver for 32 years with Johnsrud Transport and loved what he did.

Derrel is survived by his "Honey", Judy Carpenter; three children, Jill Rose, Jennifer McCarty, and Jason Shive; mother-in law. Odeene Green; grandchildren, Kambrey Bailey, Kynsie Johns, Karrson Rose, Brooke and Hunter Waters, Austin McCarty, Chase Shive, and Bryson Shive. great-granddaughter Allisyn (His Allibug) and soon to be great-grandson, Laken; and brothers, Bobby and Danny Carpenter of Abilene, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dehlia Mae and Hiller Carpenter.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
