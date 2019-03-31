|
Lubbock- Derrell Martin Oliver passed away in Lubbock, Texas on March 13, 2019. Derrell was born on September 27, 1941 in Muleshoe, Texas to William Martin Oliver and Bettye Laura (McAdams) Oliver. After graduation from Muleshoe High School, Derrell attended the University of Texas under a full football scholarship. He played for the Longhorns in 1960 and 1961 but suffered a career ending injury in preseason practice for the 1962 season. After the injury, Derrell remained on scholarship and went on to graduate from UT in 1964.
After college, Derrell returned to Muleshoe and became a coach and teacher at Muleshoe High School. Later, he went into a partnership with his Dad running an irrigation water well drilling and pump service company. In the mid 1980's Derrell moved to Lubbock and engaged in the sale and installation of programmable energy saving thermostats and controls for large commercial buildings and hotels. Derrell later served for many years in the administration of Lubbock Power and Light Company. After retirement from LP&L Derrell served on the Lubbock County Appraisal Review Board, and was recently appointed to an additional term.
Derrell was preceded in death by his first wife, Polly Jo (Briscoe) Oliver of Muleshoe and by his second wife, Kathy Zournas Oliver of Lubbock, Texas. Derrell is survived by his son Brandon Kent Oliver of San Antonio, Texas and two step daughters, Denise Robnett and Jenny (Robnett) Wellhausen , and by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Scotty N. Oliver and Janice Gail (Sharp) Oliver of Albuquerque, NM and Stephen M. Oliver and Jenny S. (Milburn) Oliver of Olton, Texas. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, one grandniece and two grand nephews, and many wonderful friends.
Celebration of Life from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4401 14th Street.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019