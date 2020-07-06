Lubbock- Devin Lee Dilbeck passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Wyoming. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 20 years at 10 am Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of his family and our community, masks are required to attend his service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
