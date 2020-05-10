|
|
New Home- Dwayne Smith, of New Home passed away on May 7, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens Mausoleum. Memorial services at New Home Baptist Church are currently postponed to a later date. Friends are invited to sign his virtual guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish as well as view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Dwayne Smith was born on January 30, 1942, to J.B. and Thelma Smith in Tahoka, TX. He worked with his dad at the barber shop before graduating from Slaton High School. Following in his father's footsteps, he then attended Barber College and owned and operated Smith's Barber Shop in Slaton for sixty years. Dwayne married the love of his life, Garene Harris on November 26, 1969, in New Home. When Dwayne was not at the Barber Shop, he was involved in church and civic activities. He was an active member of New Home Baptist Church where he served in various positions. He also served on the New Home school board and as president of the New Home Lion's club. Dwayne was also a very dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Garene; son, Stacy Smith and wife Amie; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Connor Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Pat Hurst.
The family of Dwayne Smith requests memorials be made to New Home Baptist Church,128 N. 4th Street, New Home, Texas 79382 or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020