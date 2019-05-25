Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Dewey Lee Bateman Jr.


1945 - 2019
Dewey Lee Bateman Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Dewey Lee Bateman Jr. passed away on May 23, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 74 years at 3 p.m. today, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Dewey's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Dewey Lee Bateman Jr. was born on February 7, 1945 to the late Dewey and Modell (Patillo) Bateman in Durant, OK. He worked for the Postal Union and retired after 42 years of loyal service. Dewey loved OU and is a Boomer Sooner Forever. He will be remembered by his family as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Dewey Lee Bateman, III and wife, Ellen; Adrian Bateman and wife Michelle; Mitzi Sue Bateman, and Paul Fredrick Bateman all of Lubbock; grandchildren, Corbin, Jessica, Brendon, Danae, Sydney and Alexander; great-grandchild, Ezra; and sisters, Jackie Dean and Gail Taylor.

Along with his parents, Dewey is preceded in death by his brother, Dale Bateman.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019
