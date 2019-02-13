Home

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mount Olive Church
Seagraves, TX
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Seagraves
Seagraves, TX
Seagraves- Diana Torres Houston, 59, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Seagraves. Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Seagraves at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Boyd and Pastor Charles Barnes officiating. Burial will be announced to be announced at a later date. Viewing will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Mount Olive Church in Seagraves.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
