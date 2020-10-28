Lubbock- The family of Diana R. Guajardo, lovingly known as "Mrs. Diana," will celebrate her life of 64 years at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will gather to recite the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.