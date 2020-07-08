Diana Strickland

Artesia, NM- On July 4, 2020 Diana (Nana) Faye Strickland received her Independence from this world to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her loved ones.Diana was born September 15, 1930 in Hale County, Texas. She married Robert Earl Hughes right out of high school and started a family of four children.In 1963 she met and married the love of her life Arlin Strickland and together they started Mama Dee's Daycare. They were amazing caregivers to numerous children over the course of 38 years. After losing Papa, Nana moved to Artesia, New Mexico in 2011 surrounded by her family and friends until Jesus called her home. She was loved by everyone she met, always with a smile. She didn't know a stranger and was feisty until the very end. She will be missed and loved forever!Nana was preceded in death by her loving husband, daughter Terri Qualls, 2 brothers Troy and Gene Fuller, and sister Georgia Woodruff.She is survived by her children: son Ronnie Hughes (Pam) of Lubbock, TX, daughters Robbie Pearson (Royce) of Artesia NM, and Tanya Crump (Bobby) of Lubbock, TX; sisters Joan Nash of Lubbock and Molly DeSautel of Pryor, Oklahoma; 7 grandkids Misti Rodriguez, Hayley Bejarano, Stephanie Reeves, Courtney Sulecki, Corey Qualls, Chris Crump, and Chad Crump as well as 15 great grandchildren.Nana's Honorary Pallbearers will be her great granddaughters Alexis Harwell, Micaela Bejarano, Kamiley Marquez, Kinsley Rodriguez, Kierstin Sulecki, and Paisley Sulecki.Nana's Pallbearers that will take her to her final resting place will be her great grandson PVT. James Bejarano serving in the United States Marine Corps, grandson's in love Victor Rodriguez, Russell Sulecki, great grandsons Jonathan Rodriguez, Caleb Qualls, nephew in love RJ Rogers, and great nephew Brant McClure.Visitation will be Thursday from 1-2 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be Thursday at Resthaven Funeral Home.Blessing the services with her beautiful voice and songs will be her great granddaughter Chandler Reeves.WE LOVE YOU, NANA!!