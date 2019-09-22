Home

Dick Edward Mitchell


1928 - 2019
Dick Edward Mitchell Obituary
Lubbock- Dick Edward Mitchell, 90, of Lubbock left this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1928 to Richard and Ann (Garner) Mitchell in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1945. He married the late Marie (Weir) Mitchell in May of 1945. He previously ran the Idalou newspaper and then owned A1 Autos and retired in 1995. He was a Mason and a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church and a proud member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Carol Eikenhorst, son Echo Tescier and granddaughter Tammy Eikenhorst Keys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Doreen, Don, Dorothy and Jack; and his great-granddaughter Carolann Marie.

Service is scheduled for Monday, September 23, 2019 at Oakwood United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m with burial to follow at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
