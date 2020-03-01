Home

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Venue on Broadway
Dillan Smith


1998 - 2020
Dillan Smith Obituary
Lubbock- Dillan Bradley Smith, 22, of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Dillan was born January 11, 1998 in Lubbock. He graduated from Lubbock Cooper High School in 2016 where he was a running back. He was currently attending South Plains College in the pre-nursing program in hopes to one day become a doctor. Dillan was extremely competitive, an amazing athlete, and he loved the outdoors. He will best be known as someone who never met a stranger and was loved by all.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Hollie Lanham and husband Byron of Lubbock; father, John Smith and wife Crystal of Lubbock; brothers, Dallas Smith and fiance Alyssa of San Antonio and Dayton Smith of Lubbock; as well as his extended family and friends.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
