Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dollie Bean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dollie Bean


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dollie Bean Obituary
Lubbock- 64, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Dollie was born to AD and Frankie Lee Bean on October 4, 1954. She worked in Food and Health Services for 35 years. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Stacey Greer; 5 sisters, Clementine Washington, Erma Bean, Willie Brown, Ida Bean, and Marlene Bean;4 brothers, AD Bean, Jr., Jesse Bean, Hank Bean, and Bennie Bean; 3 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parkway Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now