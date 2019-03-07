|
Lubbock- 64, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Dollie was born to AD and Frankie Lee Bean on October 4, 1954. She worked in Food and Health Services for 35 years. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Stacey Greer; 5 sisters, Clementine Washington, Erma Bean, Willie Brown, Ida Bean, and Marlene Bean;4 brothers, AD Bean, Jr., Jesse Bean, Hank Bean, and Bennie Bean; 3 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parkway Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019