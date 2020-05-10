|
Lubbock- Dolly Davis Michels was born on March 10, 1933, to Joseph and Mary Davis in Petersburg, Va. She was married to William Michels on May 1, 1954, at First Baptist Church in Hopewell, Va.
Mrs. Michels passed-away on April 29, 2020 in Lubbock, Tx after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Francis and Mary Evey Munford Davis; sisters, Carolyn Davis Adezio and Deanna Davis McGonigle; husband, William Joseph Michels; and son, William Francis Michels.
Dolly was a 14-year member of Second Baptist Church of Lubbock where she was active in the prayer shawl ministry. Prior to that she was a 36-year member of Cliff Temple Baptist Church in Dallas, Tx where she was heavily involved in volunteerism and a Temple Choir member.
She had a great love of family and the family genealogy. Survivors include her children, Alan Steven Michels of Lubbock Tx; Matthew Graham Michels and wife Jinger; daughter-in-law, Nancy Tangen Michels; four grandchildren, William Tenner Michels, Mary Michels Glinke and husband, Russell; Elizabeth Michels Ehlert and husband, Douglas, Rebecca Michels Schreiner, and husband, Samuel; two step-grandchildren, Tristan and Mary Knight, and Thomas and Jeannette Knight; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Page Davis Mills and husband, Earl of Havana, Fl. And a very large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dolly will be laid to rest at Laurel Land Cemetery in Dallas, Tx beside her beloved husband Bill. The family has designated the and/or the South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock, Tx. for memorial contributions donated in her memory. No flowers please.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020