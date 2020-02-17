|
Lubbock- Dolores Ann Owens, 75 of Lubbock, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1944 to T.L. and Mary Owens. Dolores was a retired business owner and her family was her passion. She had fought a long hard battle for the last six years.
She is survived by her brother, Gary L. Owens, his wife Linda, and their sons Trey and Curt, and their families; three children, Trent Peacock and his wife Jennifer, Desiree White and her husband Tim, and Grant Peacock and his wife Brigid; one special granddaughter, Amber Berry; a great-granddaughter that was the love of her life, Brylee; granddaughters, Ashley, Candice, Jessie, and Tori; grandson, Chance; also five more greatgrandchildren, Jackson, Jameson, Bella, Ariana, and Jordyn.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Floyd Pirtle for his dedication to Dolores's care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Texas Home Health Hospice, and .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020