Fort Worth- Dolores Nieves Ibarra Martinez,age 73, died at Garden Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on August 5, 2020.



Funeral: Private. Interment: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Greenwood Memorial Park.



Those who wish to remember Dolores in a special way may make gifts in her memory to American Diabetic Association.



She was born in Sonora, Tx on March 12, 1947, the daughter of Juan and Maria(Torres) Ibarra. She graduated from Winters High School, Class of 65. Following graduation, she attended John Peter Smith School of Nursing in Fort Worth. While in Fort Worth, she met and married Ricardo Martinez. They celebrated 51 years of marriage December 2019. Dolores loved being a Registered Nurse, spending time with her family, and watching old TV shows and movies.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased in death by her sister, Socorro Rubio and her brother, Juan Ibarra.



She is survived by her husband, Ricardo Martinez; daughter, Trina Pecina and husband, Fred Pecina; granddaughter, Victoria (Pecina) Weis and husband Chris Weis; great granddaughter Olivia Weis; granddaughter, Alexandria Pecina; son, Jaime Martinez and wife, Jennifer (Moreno) Martinez; grandson, Ethan Martinez; granddaughters, Samantha Martinez and Isabella Martinez.



