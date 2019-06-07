Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Dominga "Sandy" Taylor


Dominga "Sandy" Taylor
Dominga "Sandy" Taylor Obituary
Lubbock- Dominga "Sandy" Taylor passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. We will gather for a praise and worship celebration on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 6 pm followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 74 years at 3 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Sandy's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Sandy was born on March 4, 1945 to Santiago (Jimmy) and Maria Fuentes in New Braunfels and raised in Corpus Christi, TX.

Our beautiful mother was a kind, warm and loving person. She was our friend and confidant. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and being outdoors. She loved her four legged friend Anaya and being spoiled by her son. She was a mentor to her children and always showed us love and kindness. She will be dearly missed and always loved.

Survivors include her children, Dora Sanchez, Mary Alice (Raul) Lucio, Jo Ann (Gabriel) Castaneda, Jessica Ann (Anthony) Martinez; and Johnny Nick (Elma) Gonzales all of Lubbock; grandchildren, Edward Sanchez, Joshua Sanchez, Raul Lucio, Jr., Nicholas Lucio, Vanity Hernandez, Julianne Hernandez, Christopher Castaneda, Mitchel Ryan Saldana, Kaleb Jordan Saldana, Nick Gonzales, Noah Gonzales; also a sister, Eulalia "Lala" Martinez; and two brothers, Albert Fuentes, and Ruben Bernal all of Corpus Christi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Taylor; and siblings, Daniel Fuentes, Santiago Fuentes, Ramona Longoria, and Eleanor Sauceda.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019
