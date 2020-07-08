Lubbock- Domingo B. Trevino passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Tuesday at 7:00 pm followed by visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 69 years with Mass at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Slaton. In support of the health of his family, masks are required to attend his service and rosary. The rosary will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
