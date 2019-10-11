|
Lubbock- Dominique "Dom" Mejia, 13, of Lubbock was born October 18, 2005 in Holland, Michigan. He was a 7th grader at New Deal Middle School where he enjoyed playing football #20! He enjoyed snapchat, hunting with his dad, brother, & grandpa Hank. He was a wonderful drummer and saxophone player. Dom was a member of the CMA, enjoying his motorcycle, working with his dad selling fruit, and was an apprentice carpenter with Papa. Dom went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memories are his mom & dad: Jennifer and John, brother: Angel, sister: Cheyenne, grandparents: Stacy "LaLa" and Charles "Papa" Arnett, Angie & Brian Waldon, great-grandmother: Ludean "Nanny" Sharp, Uncle Sam, Larry, Matt, Austin, Bobby, & David, Aunt Kaushon, Mariah, Kayla, Stephanie, Kambra, & Amalee, along with an abundant cousins, extended family, & friends.
Memorial services for Dom will be at 2:00pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Deal First Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Townsend officiating. Cremation is under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth. To send online condolences, go to wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019