Lubbock- Don's family will celebrate his life of 80 years at 6:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020, at City of Lubbock Cemetery. He passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. In support of his family's health, the service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Don and Yvette traveled all over the world, including Australia and New Zealand, this past Christmas. Besides traveling, Don also enjoyed having lunch each Monday with several of his friends from church. Don was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church.
His wife, Yvette of Lubbock, survive Don; his son James of Lubbock; daughter Stefanie and Stephen Rankin of Lorenzo; grandson Forrest Rankin of Wheat Ridge, CO; granddaughter Kamber Rankin of Lubbock; great-granddaughter Hadley Rankin of Lubbock; sister Paulette and Gary Pillers of Plano.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Children's Home of Lubbock or Southcrest Baptist Church.