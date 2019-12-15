|
Lamesa- Funeral service for Don "Colton" Kearney, 16, of Lamesa will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lamesa with Pastor Jim Medley officiating. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home.
Colton passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Lamesa. He was born July 22, 2003 in Lubbock, Texas to Quinton and Pam Kearney His hobbies included: gardening and botany; Science and Math UIL. As a freshman, he was a member of the UIL Texas State Champion Science Team and the State UIL 4th place Math Team. He was a state qualifier in the FFA Floriculture Contest. He was a member of the American Horticulture Association. He was a sophomore at Klondike High School. Colton is survived by his parents Quinton and Pam Kearney; sister, Sarah Kearney ; grandparents, Sharron Brooks (Binga) and Don and Anita Kearney (Pops & Gram); aunts, Shannon Brooks (Tia) and Patti Wolford (Tappi) ; uncle, Dan Brooks ( Funky Unky); and his cat, Angel and dog, Roswell. He is preceded in death by Lyndell Brooks (Pap); great great uncle, Carl (Teeter) Henderson; great grandparents, Wanda Kearney (Mamma Cat) and Roy and Dortha Lou Brooks. Family suggests memorials to Colton Kearney Memorial Scholarship Fund/ Lamesa National Bank 602 S. 1st, Lamesa, TX 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019