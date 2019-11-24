|
|
Spur- Don Condron, 86, of Spur, TX passed away peacefully in Sweetwater, TX Friday, November 22nd, from congestive heart failure.
He was born February 10, 1933 in Spur to Hade and Audie Condron. He had been married 47 years to Patsy Smith Condron. They were married October 20, 1972 in Spur, TX. Don worked for West Texas Utilities as a lineman until 1982 and was Dickens County Pct. #1 commissioner for 12 years. He also was President of the Spur Cemetery Association for several years. Don served in US Armed Forces, Air Force. An ultimate cowboy; he played Cowboy Polo and worked cattle, roped, played golf, and always donated time for announcing rodeos, Homecoming parade and 4H.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; Hade & Audie Condron, brothers; Tom and Jack Condron, sister, Jerrie Ballard, and one daughter, Debra Keahi.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Condron, of Spur, Two daughters; Cindie Hester (Gary Winebarger) of Pearland, TX and Karen Rainbolt (Terry Rainbolt) of Sweetwater, TX. Six grandchildren; Alison (Justin) York of Odessa, TX, Carey (Stephanie) Hester of Gatesville, TX, Kendra Atkinson of West, TX, Ketha (Jody) York of Lubbock, TX, Rusty (Audra) Rainbolt of Marshall, TX, Kelly (Connor) Cook of Snyder, TX, Eleven Great Grandchildren; Jackson, Abby and Chloe York of Odessa, Madison Hester of Gatesville, TX, Bailey, Summer and Rhilee Rainbolt of Marshall, TX, Conley and Kinley Cook of Snyder, TX, Clay and Madison York of Lubbock, TX and a host of nieces , nephews, brother- in law and sisters- in law.
Funeral services for Don Condron will be held 2:00PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Spur, TX with Eric Swenson officiating. Burial will follow service at the Spur Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Zapata Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held Sunday, November 24th from 5:00-7:00PM
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Spur Cemetery Association, First United Methodist Church, Spur Fire Department, Dickens Co. EMS or any .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019