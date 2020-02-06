Home

Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Denver City, TX
View Map
Don Corzine


1947 - 2020
Don Corzine Obituary
Denver City, Texas- Don Corzine, 72, passed away February 2, 2020 in Denver City. Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church in Denver City on Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Donald Lewis Corzine was born February 10, 1947 in Haskell, Texas to J.F (Jeff) and Mabel Randolph Corzine. He graduated from Seagraves High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Carol Pritchard in 1969. He served as a reserve deputy for the Terry County Sheriff's Dept., then in 1983 became a deputy for the Yoakum County Sheriff's Dept. before serving four terms as Yoakum County Sheriff from 2001-2016.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Jana Atkins; his parents; an infant brother, Ronald Raymond Corzine; and a sister, Dolly Belknap. He is survived by his wife, Carol; a daughter, Judy Faught and husband Shane, of Brownfield; a son, Derek Corzine and wife Ydien, of Amarillo; and two grandchildren, Breck Lindsey and husband Treg, of Marysville, California and Conner Faught, of Brownwood.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
