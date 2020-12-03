1/1
Don Delbert Hofman
1927 - 2020
Lubbock- Don Delbert Hofman passed away Thursday, November 26, at his home in Raider Ranch at the age of 93. Don was born January 16, 1927, in Hutchinson County, TX, to William and Lena Hofman. He graduated from Dora, NM.

Don served in the United States Army during the closing years of WWII. June 2, 1946, Don married his sweetheart, Abby Marie Silvers. They celebrated 73 years of a happy marriage the week before her death.

Don and Abby lived in Morton, TX, where they raised their family until 1968. They then moved to Claunch, New Mexico, where they owned a small ranch. In 1970, Don became the manager of the Historic Bell Ranch. After his "retirement" from the Bell, he bought a small ranch west of Tucumcari and continued to ranch until he was 85. At that time, he sold his ranch and went into partnership with his Grandchildren on the Covered S Ranch near Snyder, TX.

Don was very active in New Mexico Cattlegrowers and served in many capacities, including President. Don spent many hours volunteering at church, Cowboy Camp Meetings, Boys and Girls Ranch of NM, and many other organizations.

Grandad, as he is most commonly known, will be profoundly missed by his daughter Donna (Phil) Pharies, his grandchildren, Charles (Stacy) Pharies, Cheri (Greg) Poe, and Chet (Melinda) Pharies, and nine great-grandchildren, all of Lubbock.

Don was preceded in death by a son, Charles Hofman, and a Grandson, Chad Pharies, and wife Abby.

There will be a Memorial Service for Don Monday, December 21 at 2:00 at First Methodist Church in Morton, TX. Mask will be necessary, please.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
