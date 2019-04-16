Lubbock- Don Garth entered heaven April 13, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 pm on today, April 16, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 86 years with family graveside service at 10 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Resthaven Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 2 pm at Southcrest Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Don's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Don Garth was born on December 31, 1932 to the late Rufus and Minnie (Beaty) Garth in Stamford, TX. Don graduated from Stamford High School and received his bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University. Don married Martha Garner on November 26, 1953 in Dallas. After his graduation from Texas Tech, Don served as a navigator in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1971. He worked for McAlister Broadcasting and was employed by them until his retirement at age 67. He was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church. Don enjoyed spending time in Colorado with his family camping and fishing. He was also affectionately known as "Papa" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved dearly by his family and all who knew him and he will be missed.



Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Martha Ann Garth; children, Gary Garth and wife, Cindy of Lubbock; Jimmy Garth and wife, Shanna of Lubbock; and Lori Carreker and husband, John of Dallas; grandchildren, Aaron Garth and wife, Megan LeAnn; Courtney Butler and husband, Zach; Megan Katherine Bashaw and husband, Justin; Zachary Garth and wife, Brooke; Heather Hale and husband, Aaron; Emily Garth and fiance, Travis Warmoth; Ashley Johnson and husband, Luke; Brandon Carreker and wife, Annie; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, W.J. "Dub" Garth and wife, Wanda.



The family of Don Garth would appreciate contributions to be given to Southcrest Baptist Church in his memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019