Lubbock- The family of Don Hill will celebrate his life of 91 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Don was born on September 17, 1928, in Borger, Texas, to Andrew Rogers and Mary Elizabeth Slater Hill.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Jill Hill; sons, David, and wife Debbie, Mark and wife Debbie and Jeff Perry; daughters, Jane Dowling and husband John, Cindy Johnson and husband Steve and Vanessa Perry; his sister, Mary Catherine Sawyer. Don was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Raymond Hill; his daughters, Carale Jean Campbell and Teresa Perry; his sons, Jim Perry and Ben Perry; and his grandson, Andy Parham.
The family of Don Hill has designated Hospice of Lubbock 3702 21st Lubbock 79410, Meals on Wheels of Lubbock 79411, Carillon Foundation 1717 Norfolk Lubbock 79416, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.