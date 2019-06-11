Lubbock- Don C. Judd passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 82 years at 11:30 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Don's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Don was born on November 24, 1936 to the late Davie and Grace Ezell (Crawford) Judd in Trenton, TX. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Texas Tech University for just a couple of months before being drafted in the US Army. Don received his military training in Lawton, OK and was then stationed in Vicenza, Italy. Following his discharge from the US Army he moved to Dumas and started a cattle business and was nicknamed the "Cattle King of Texas" because of the amount of cattle he moved across the country. He also farmed for many years and was known as "The Cotton King". Don owned Capstone, Tower East and Tower West apartments along with Lakeway Liquor on East 4th Street. He moved to Big Spring and went to work for Price Construction Laredo Paving, working there for fifteen years before retiring.



Survivors include his son, Davy Judd; grandson, Zeke Judd; two step-children, Randy Phelps and Sherry Phelps; sister, Jonelle Oswalt; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Jon Ann Judd, and Jenna Lee Dickey.



The family of Don Judd would appreciate contributions to be given to the Parkinson's Foundation, at parkinson.org in his memory.