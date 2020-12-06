1/1
Don Lloyd Doyle
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roswell- Don Loyd Doyle passed from this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 85.

Don was born on March 15, 1935, in Santo, Texas, to the late Creston B. Doyle and Johnnie (Blackwell) Doyle. He attended junior high and high school in Roswell, NM. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1956 on the U.S.S. Bremerton. Don met the love of his life, Neva Burton, in junior high school. They married on April 10, 1954, in Midland, Texas. Over his career, he was employed as a meat market butcher, a pizza supply rep with Fairmont Foods (where he created a peanut butter & jelly pizza), a route salesman for Moorhead Foods, and spent many years as a truck driver delivering both hay and dairy milk before retiring in 2004.

He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, shelling pecans, and working in his vegetable garden. He was an avid fan of the old western movies, classic country music, and game shows. He loved spicy foods. If it didn't make his forehead sweat, then it wasn't hot enough. His favorite past time was to aggravate everyone, no matter who you were! At the dinner table, he would say, "Get what you want, but eat what you take." He was known by many as "Daddy Don".

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters (Billie Tidwell, Melba Greenwood & Wilma Cardwell), and brother (J.B. Doyle). Survivors include his wife Neva of 66 years, two sons, Kenny Doyle (Roswell, NM), Kelly Doyle (Burleson, TX) and fiancé Deana; and his two daughters, Gwen Doyle (Roswell, NM) and Shannon Bradshaw (Lubbock, TX) and her husband Monty; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Don at U.M.C. El Paso and U.M.C. Lubbock over the past month. We are truly grateful for each of them.

You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you can leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved